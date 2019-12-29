12/31: New Year’s Eve at Dogtown Roadhouse

Dogtown Roadhouse presents their 2020 New Year’s Eve Party featuring music from Music Road Company and Spoon Fight on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Join Music Road Company for the area’s premier New Year’s party with a special reunion performance by Spoon Fight to start the night off! We’ll be open late groovin’ out of 2019 and into 2020 with style. We’re even throwin’ in a Dance Contest with a $100.00 cash prize.

Music Road Company is a Floyd, VA based band that plays a great music featuring elements of rock, funk, reggae and fun for your dancing and listening pleasure designed to groove and move you. Featuring members of both Spoon Fight and the Color J.

Coming from such diverse places as South Africa, Ecuador, Key West, Maryland and Virginia, the band brings many cultural influences together to produce music without boundaries. Moving fluidly from funk to reggae, rock to afrobeat, their sound bounces from blues and soul to island dance and back again, bound together by one common ideal: Music should feel good and spread positive vibes. They get on stage to lift themselves up to a higher frequency and they won’t stop until they bring the entire audience with them

Music Road Company is a cooperative of common creative companions conspiring to command your cognitive locomotion. This crew digs through a wide and deep catalog of tunes and musical traditions to get you groovin’ and your hip bones movin’!

Spoon Fight is an alternative rock band with roots that dig into Blues. Hailing from Floyd County, Virginia, the trio formed in 2009.

Intriguing lyrics and melodic, blues-heavy guitar solos are a hallmark of Spoon Fight’s music. Their fresh, dynamic sound is the result of three long-time friends (two of whom are brothers) playing together since they first picked up their instruments years ago.

Luke, Jake, and Isaac love to entertain guests at their performances with enjoyable, energizing music. The band is driven by a desire to connect positively with crowds and end shows with a good note.

Spoon Fight has performed at the New River Brewfest, Blacksburg’s Steppin’ Out, and live on Roanoke’s WSLS Channel 10 Daytime Blue Ridge.

Advance tickets are $12.00 and $15.00 the day of the show.

To purchase advance tickets online, visit: this link

For more information, visit: our website or our Facebook page or call 540-745-6836.